Prince Harry Asks Brother Prince William To Be His Best Man

Prince Harry has asked his brother, Prince William, the Duke Of Cambridge, to be his best man at his upcoming nuptials to Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace revealed the news via Twitter on Thursday morning:

Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/7TvZ2VlEk2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

Harry’s choice should not come as a surprise. He performed the same role for William at his 2011 wedding to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge:

Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011. pic.twitter.com/klHGqeAyeb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

Kensington Palace shared this adorable throwback snap of the brothers to mark the news:

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

The palace said William was “honoured to have been asked” and was “very much looking forward to supporting his brother.”

American “Suits” actress Markle, and Harry announced their engagement in November. They will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.



Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

There’s no word yet on whether William, who this week welcomed his third child into the world, plans to organize a bachelor party for his younger sibling.