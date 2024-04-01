Prince George Police investigate Easter Sunday shooting at Prince George Sheetz

PRINCE GEORGE – Police are investigating a shooting Easter Sunday at a convenience store that left one of the two victims in critical condition.

No motive or suspect information was released for the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. at the Sheetz just off Temple Avenue and east of Colonial Heights. Prince George Police spokesperson Officer Alexis Grochmal said first responders to the scene found both victims in the store parking lot where the shooting occurred moments earlier.

One victim was airlifted to Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond and was in critical condition at last report, Grochmal said. The second victim was taken to a local emergency center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Two people shot at Sheetz in Prince George County