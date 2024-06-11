Prince George: Hopewell resident struck by truck. Did you witness it this morning?

PRINCE GEORGE — This morning a 33-year-old Hopewell resident was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet 2500 pickup near Petersburg National Battlefield Park. At 5:20 a.m. in response to a report of the incident, the Prince George Police Department arrived on the scene to Oaklawn Boulevard to investigate.

The initial investigation revealed that the male pedestrian was walking westbound on the roadway when he was struck by the truck traveling westbound on Oaklawn Boulevard. The pedestrian sustained significant injuries. Prince George Fire/EMS personnel stabilized him on the scene before he was transported by Med-Flight to Chippenham Hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 43-year-old male North Carolina resident, did not sustain any injuries. He called 911 and remained on the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has specific details about the sequence of events, the condition of the road, or the behavior of the driver or pedestrian before the crash is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. If you choose to remain anonymous, use the Department's P3tips app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Prince George: Hopewell male struck by truck. Witness it this morning?