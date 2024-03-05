Prince George’s County police release body camera footage of fatal Suitland shooting involving officer

SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) released new body-worn camera footage that shows an officer fatally shooting a man inside a Suitland apartment back in February.

Police responded to the apartment complex on the 5100 block of Suitland Rd. on Feb. 1 for an alleged break-in. The incident ended in Officer Braxton Shelton firing his weapon one time which killed 31-year-old Melvin Jay.

Andrew Clarke, a lawyer representing Jay’s family tells DC News Now that the video was so traumatic that the family could only barely watch it. They believe the officers actions in this case were not justified.

“It was very, very difficult to watch,” Clarke said.

In the video you see Officer Shelton with his weapon drawn as he approaches an already open apartment door. He pushes the door open, enters and sees Jay.

Clarke said Jay was startled by the incident.

“You see Mr. Jay putting one of his hands up, the other hand had a cell phone in it because he was on the phone at the time. Then he goes towards the sink, doesn’t really make it to the sink turns around, puts both of his hands up and gets shot,” Clarke continued.

According to PGPD, the 911 caller claims their neighbor told them someone was trying to break into the apartment.

“I got somebody breaking and entering into my house, they’re taking stuff out my house right now,” the caller tells dispatchers.

In a recorded statement, PGPD Chief Malik Aziz says they later identified that the man did allegedly took items from the home.

“He is a family member of the 911 caller, the investigation revealed that family member informed the 911 caller he was coming over to take the callers property. This fact was not shared during the 911 call for help,” Aziz stated.

Clarke says Jay was not the person that police were called for.

Aziz also says the lease holder, who called 911 did not inform dispatchers that he knew the two men, including Jay, that were in the home at the time.

“The 911 caller also did not inform the 911 call taker that the two men he knew were in the apartment when he left approximately 25 minutes earlier,” Aziz said.

Investigators say they did find two guns, one inside Jay’s jacket pocket and another by the sink.

Clarke said this shooting incident is another one where an officer barges into a home alone with his gun drawn.

“When is it going to stop? When are we going to stop victim blaming when it comes to these police shootings and start looking at the trained individual, which would be the officer to ask him ‘well, why didn’t you handle this situation differently?'” Clarke asked.

Shelton was placed on paid leave since the incident. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation.

