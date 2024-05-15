Prince George County police officer put on house arrest after alleged domestic dispute

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) – Prince George County Police Department (PGPD) Cpt. Robert Harvin III was put on house arrest after he was accused of assaulting his wife.

Harvin, 28, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with two misdemeanors for the incident.

Police were called to Harvin’s house in Laurel Tuesday morning in response to a domestic issue, it was then where police found Harvin and his wife with physical injuries. The two have been married for close to a year, according to the defense.

Prince George’s County Police Department officer charged with assault in Charles County

The prosecution said the incident started when an argument then transformed into an altercation. Video evidence was also cited by the prosecution, mentioning a Ring camera at the front door, along with an in-house camera in the kitchen.

His wife, who is also a PGPD officer, says that Harvin put her in a chokehold and restricted breathing. Bite marks on Harvin’s arm indicate that she was trying to break free from his hold. She said Harvin broke her phone as well so she could not contact anyone, their personal police radio is how she was able to get help.

Harvin’s wife also said in a written statement that Harvin said he was going to kill her. Both she and and the prosecution argued for Harvin not to be released by the judge.

Harvin does not have a previous criminal record and was placed on house arrest. PGPD suspended him and was conducting an internal investigation.

Harvin’s trial was set for June 27 in Hyattsville.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.