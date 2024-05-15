Prince George’s County Police: Man shot, killed in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was killed in a shooting in Prince George’s County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that officers were called to the 1900 block of Erie St. around 3:45 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers found a man nearby who had been shot. PGPD said that he died there.

Bethesda wine shop robbed at gunpoint twice

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.