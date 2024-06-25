Prince George’s County police investigating deadly shooting in Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said the man was shot in the 11200 block of Lake Overlook Pl. at around 6:30 p.m.

He died there.

Anyone with information was asked to call (866) 411-TIPS or submit a tip on the P3 Tips app.

