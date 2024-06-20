Prince George’s County police investigating shooting in Glenn Dale

GLENN DALE, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police were investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers got a call about a shooting in the 10100 block of Glenn Dale Oakes Way around 7 p.m.

Officers found a male who had been shot there. PGPD said he was conscious and breathing.

