Prince George’s County police identify man shot, killed during car meetup

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released the name of a man who was shot and killed during a car meetup in Prince George’s County early Sunday morning.

Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) officers were called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6400 block of Marlboro Pike around 1:45 a.m. Officers found 26-year-old John Phipps, of Waldorf, inside of a car. PGPD said Phipps had been shot.

Phipps was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

Police said a second man was also shot. That man is expected to survive.

DC police officer shot in Northwest; people of interest detained in Prince George’s County

PGPD had reported Sunday that a third person was also injured but not shot.

“These car meets are a true concern to law enforcement both in our region and across the country. When the department is made aware of specific, credible intelligence, the agency plans accordingly and allocates resources to either prevent or disperse the gathering. In addition, follow-up investigations are conducted and those who break any laws are charged accordingly. As is evident in this case, these gatherings can turn violent. We don’t want to see anyone injured or killed. The PGPD has worked with lawmakers to strengthen the laws and penalties surrounding these car meets and will continue to do so,” PGPD Chief Malik Aziz said in a news release.

Detectives were still investigating to determine any suspect(s) or motive. Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-516-2512.

