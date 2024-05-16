Prince George’s County police: Detective shot at multiple times

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a detective was shot at multiple times Wednesday night.

The situation unfolded at around 7:05 p.m. when at least one male suspect fired a gun multiple times at a detective.

The detective’s car was hit but they were not injured. The detective did not shoot back, according to PGPD.

The detective saw a car that had been carjacked Wednesday afternoon in Clinton. PGPD said at least four male suspects were in the car and bailed after shooting at the detective.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

