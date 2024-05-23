Prince George’s County patrol officer indicted for hitting pedestrian, not reporting crash

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County grand jury indicted a patrol officer Thursday for hitting a pedestrian with his cruiser, neglecting to report the incident and failing to make sure they got proper medical care.

The crash happened on March 3 in Laurel at a parking lot that was associated with a Bowie Fire Department, according to officials.

Prosecutors said Cpl. Dexter Shin, 35, was cutting through the parking lot when he hit an 80-year-old man with his police cruiser. Shin then drove the man to a hospital. The indictment alleged that Shin left the man at a closed ambulance bay.

According to the state’s attorney, Aisha Braveboy, Shin did not do enough to help the man once they arrived at the hospital.

“To leave that person at a locked door at the side of a facility where there was no one else there to assist him and he clearly was injured. He had a broken leg, was 80 years old, I think that it certainly did not meet the standards that the Department has or really society has,” she said.

When the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) was alerted of Shin’s actions, it suspended him and the Internal Affairs Division began investigating what happened. The division then shared its findings with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges which led to Thursday’s indictment.

“The allegations against this officer are deeply disturbing and do not align with the ethical standards to which we hold our officers and do not represent the hardworking women and men of this agency. If proven true, I would also advocate he be held accountable to the fullest extent possible in the administrative process,” PGPD Chief Malik Aziz, stated in a news release.

Cpl. Shin was indicted on one count of misconduct in office.

Shin joined PGPD back in 2017. The department said that he would remain suspended pending the outcome of the indictment.

