Prince George’s County leaders meet with residents in stand against gun violence

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) – On Monday, 19-year-old Anthony Ward III was fatally shot outside a District Heights convivence store.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the community as another young teen was lost to gun violence inside the county.

“We hear about the gun violence and crime daily as elective officials,” said District 7 councilmember Krystal Oriadha. “We go into our community a lot of times we felt lost of what we can do to fix it and so this is that bring all the stakeholders to the table.”

That “table” was the new gun violence work group Oriadha started, featuring community leaders and the Prince George’s County Police Department. The group met for the first time Wednesday morning over Zoom.

“We can’t wait we are seeing something happening in our communities. We need to do something now, but I know we can’t just meet. We have to take action,” she said.

The things discussed during the meeting consisted of crime statistics and what could be a solution to the violence. One member in the meeting, Juanita Agnew, mother of Jayz Agnew who died due to gun violence Nov. 9, 2022, believes that having community members with real stories will make all the difference.

“Gun violence is not something that we can talk about, some hearing of someone else’s experience. We can talk about it from our own experience,” she said. “That in itself brings a unique spin on it because there’s passion, there is motivation because of the pain.”

Oriadha said the meetings will be held throughout the year and will be public as well.

