Official portrait marks Prince George's fifth birthday

The photograph was taken in the gardens of Clarence House by Matt Porteous

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new portrait of Prince George, to mark his fifth birthday.

The photograph was taken in the gardens of Clarence House by Matt Porteous, after the christening of the his baby brother Louis earlier this month.

Prince George, who is beaming as he stands against a wall with his hands neatly tucked behind his back, wears a shirt by Amaia Kids.

The short-sleeved white top with blue stitching is called a “Daniel shirt” and costs £42.

The brand is emerging as a royal family favourite, also featuring in Prince George’s birthday portrait last year when he wore an Amaia Kids collarless blue and white striped shirt.

Prince George's portrait was taken after the christening of his baby brother Prince Louis earlier this month

In the first official photograph of Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte together, the third in line to the throne wore £7 socks by the same designer.

And for Princess Charlotte’s first birthday photo, she wore £11 Amaia Kids cotton ribbed woollen tights.

The Franco-Spanish boutique opened its first story in Fulham in 2004, and moved to Chelsea the following year.

Prince George also wore a shirt by Amaia Kids for his fourth birthday portrait

Prince George is likely to spend the weekend celebrating his big day, which falls on Sunday, with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The past 12 months have been an exciting period for George, from completing his first school year to once again joining his great grandmother the Queen on Buckingham Palace's balcony to mark her official birthday.