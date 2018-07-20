Prince Charles shows off proud grandpa credentials as he puts unseen family photo on display

His birthday exhibition styles him as “Prince and Patron”, a connoisseur whose childhood playing among the treasures of the palace led him to become a lifelong benefactor of the arts.

The Prince of Wales, who helped curate the Buckingham Palace exhibition in honour of his 70th birthday, has added one other important title to that list: proud grandpa.

The Prince has loaned his favourite art works, trinkets and family photographs to the show to help create a glimpse of life in his home.

Among them is a never-before-seen photograph of his cradling his firstborn grandson, Prince George, with his eldest son the Duke of Cambridge by his side.

The three future kings, rarely captured together in a photograph released to the public, look relaxed, with a baby George fast asleep in his grandfather’s arm.

The photo shows all three future kings Credit: Reuters More

The Prince of Wales and Duke both have open-necked shirts, in a casual family photograph likely taken at Clarence House or Kensington Palace in 2013.

Prince George, who turns five next week, leans into the Prince’s elbow, as the Duke, who would have been settling into life as a new father, sits protectively behind them both.

It is the first time such a candid family photograph of the three heirs together has been shown to the public.

Prince Charles with Prince Harry Credit: Geoff Pugh More

The picture is one of a handful of images framed and put onto desks in the exhibition, along with personal ornaments and flowers in a design aimed at recreating the feel of the Prince’s own homes.

They include a photograph of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Cornwall dressed in red, and the Prince with his arm around his younger son in 2012 after “Captain Wales” passed his helicopter pilot training.

They join more than 100 pieces from the Prince’s private collection, the Royal Collection and work by up-and-coming artists for the exhibition, which marks his 70th birthday year.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince's own books Credit: Geoff Pugh More