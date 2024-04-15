Prime minister not at Eid party boycotted by guests over Gaza

It was said by those attending that the gathering was "about half the size as normal with around 50 people there" [PA Media]

The prime minister did not attend an Eid party at Downing Street on Monday evening, which he was due to host.

Yesterday, Rishi Sunak said he was "looking forward" to meeting invitees, who were drawn from leading Muslims in charity, business and politics.

Earlier, foreign secretary David Cameron publicly urged people to attend after some said they would boycott the annual event in protest against the government's support of Israel.

About half the usual number attended.

Of those who did turn up, many wore small badges with the Palestinian flag on and others wore wrist or hair bands made from keffiyeh - traditional Palestinian scarves.

None of the "big name" guests were at the reception, including Baroness Warsi, the Conservative peer.

She was Britain's first female Muslim cabinet minister, and has been outspoken in her criticism over the plight of people in Gaza.

Major Muslim charities and significant Muslim business figures all stayed away from the reception.

It was said by those attending that the gathering was "about half the size as normal with around 50 people there" - and they were "surprised" Mr Sunak did not attend.

The event is held every year, and the prime minister has always hosted it.

This time, though, guests were greeted by deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden.

The prime minister's office said Mr Sunak "had business in parliament" that meant he could not host or attend the party.

Some of the guests said they had "toyed over" whether to go. Many said they spoke to family over the weekend to decide whether it was the right thing to attend.

One woman said she did not want to miss out on being invited to Downing Street for the first time but wanted to make it clear the situation in Gaza "has not been forgotten".

Another said he had been to the event for years, and "thought about it, thought what it was about. And what I thought was 'Downing Street is marking Eid, and it is a celebration I believe in'".

"So I came. I understand why so many boycotted - but for me the right thing was to come," he said.

Guests leaving the event said they saw "no MPs".

"I saw parliamentary candidates, but no MPs. They may have been there but I didn't see them."

The tranche of no-shows represent what is thought to be the first significant boycott of its kind at a Downing Street event.

It follows a similar boycott of an annual Iftar at the White House earlier this month by American Muslims angry at US support for Israel.

