Prime Day Fashion Deals No One Will Know You Bought On Amazon

If you were looking for some mega deals on top fashion brands this Prime Day, you may find yourself a smidge disappointed. This year’s Prime Day fashion deals do include deep discounts, but the biggest price dips are on Prime-exclusive brands.

You’ll find up to 50 percent off select items on brands like Lark & Row, Ella Moon and Daily Ritual for women’s clothing, as well as deals on Peak Velocity, New Balance and Levi’s for men.

You can still find markdowns on top brands, especially if you’re looking for footwear, watches, undergarments or even some jeans. But get to looking, because Prime Day ends July 17.

From wrap dresses to slingbacks, below are some of our favorite Prime Day fashion finds nobody will suspect came from Amazon:

1 Ella Moon Women's Linnea Embroidered Wrap Top

Normally: $79.50

Sale: Additional 30% off at checkout

2 FRYE Women's Melissa Button 2 Riding Boot

Normally: $109.11 - 347.95 (depending on size)

Sale: Additional 30% off at checkout

3 Core 10 Women's Icon Series - The Warrior Mesh Legging (XS-XL, Plus Size 1X-3X)

Normally: $69.00

Sale: Additional 30% off at checkout

