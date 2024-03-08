Primary voters in Texas, Wichita County, decline in 2024

Wichita County followed a statewide trend in having a relatively low turnout in the March 5 primary elections.

A total of 6,039 voters turned out in the county, according to unofficial results from the county Elections Administrator's Office.

In the last party primaries to include a presidential election in 2020, 17,589 voters turned out in the county.

The number of voters in the March 5 primaries dropped considerably compared to 2020.

Statewide, about 3.2 million Texans voted Tuesday compared to 4.1 million in 2020 when Democrat Joe Biden won his party’s nomination to challenge the incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

A Texas Tribune analysis showed almost all the drop in 2024 came from Democrats. A total of 2.3 million Republicans went to the polls while only 975,000 Democrats did.

In Wichita County, 5,254 Republicans voted and 785 Democrats cast ballots.

The drop occurred even though the number of registered voters in Texas has grown since 2020.

Texas now has 17.9 million registered voters compared to 16.2 million in 2020.

The Texas Tribune analysis showed the biggest dip in turnout came in the state’s most populous counties: Harris, Bexar, Dallas and Travis.

“I think there is less enthusiasm for the big matchup in 2024,” which is almost certain to be between former president Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston,” told the Texas Tribune. “We’ve been there, done that, and I think a lot of voters are kind of sitting on the sidelines until things change.”

