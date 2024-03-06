Primary results in: Haywood's GOP picks for Congress and president

Mar. 6—GOP voters in Haywood resoundingly favored Donald Trump in Tuesday's primary.

Trump garnered 76% of the vote, or 6,289 votes compared to 1,790 for Nikki Haley. Ron DeSantis got a meager 107 vote.

Meanwhile, first term U.S. Congressman Chuck Edwards sailed to victory in the Republican primary against GOP challenger and political newcomer Christian Reagan.

Across the 15-county district, Edwards got 69% of the vote, with 66,475 votes compared to 29,982 votes for Reagan.

Edwards margin of victory in Haywood closely mirrored that of the district as a whole. Among Haywood GOP voters, Edwards scored 71% of the vote, with 5,598 votes compared to 2,299 for Reagan.

"Of course, I'm honored and thrilled to be named as the Republican nominee for the November ballot. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude," Edwards said in a press statement following the election results.

Edwards will face Democrat N.C. Rep. Caleb Rudow in the general election in the fall.

Edwards served in the N.C. Senate for six years prior to running for Congress. Edwards has never lost a race, having won all three times he ran for state senate.

Then, in 2022, Edwards led the crowded field of seven Republicans trying to unseat novice Congressman Madison Cawthorn, whose first and only term in D.C. was marred by missteps and controversies.

Reagan, a conservative Republican from remote far-western Clay County, ran on a MAGA platform with border security as one of his top campaign platforms.