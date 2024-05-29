Primary Republican election runoff underway

May 28—There are two Walker County men fighting for the Republican seat for State Representative District 12 — Ben Bius and Trey Wharton. The position covers 6 counties and unofficial results have begun to trickle in from early voting.

As of 7:38 p.m., Wharton leads Bius 6,155 to 2,183 with Brazos, Grimes, Robertson, Walker and Washington counties reporting their early voting and mail ballot results.

Walker County is reporting that unofficial early voting in person and by mail garnered 3,007 votes — 532 for Bius and 2,475 for Wharton.

Contact Brenda Poe at editor@itemonline.com