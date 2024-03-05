Primary elections a week away

Mar. 5—Just one week remains until Lauderdale County voters head to the polls to cast their votes in the 2024 primary elections. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, for voters to cast their ballots in races for president of the United States, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

On the Republican ballot, former President Donald Trump is vying for his party's nomination for president along with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have both ended their presidential campaigns, but have not filed the appropriate paperwork to have their names removed from the Mississippi ballot.

Also up for grabs will be the Republican nomination for one of Mississippi's two U.S. Senate seats. Senators are elected to staggered six-year terms, and the senior senator from the Magnolia State, Rodger Wicker, faces two party challengers in this year's race.

State Rep. Dan Eubanks, who represents DeSoto County, and Ghannon "The Colonel" Burton, a 30-year Marine Corps veteran, who is also from DeSoto County, are both running to unseat Wicker in the primary.

Mississippi's four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are also up for grabs this year, and Lauderdale County voters, who live in the state's 3rd Congressional District, will see incumbent Rep. Michael Guest on the Republican ticket. Guest is running unopposed in both the primary and general elections.

While Republican voters will have a number of choices, residents voting in the Democratic primary will see a much more narrow selection. On the ballot will be incumbent President Joe Biden, who is running for a second term in office, as well as Rolling Fork native, veteran and lawyer Ty Pinkins, who will be facing the winner of the Republican battle for U.S. Senate in the general election in November.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said she, along with the other 81 circuit clerks throughout the state, want to remind voters to make sure they will be able to visit the polls on March 12 or, if a conflict is found, make a plan to vote via absentee ballot.

Mississippi does not allow everyone to vote via absentee ballot, and only those with a valid reason will receive a ballot. Common reasons eligible for absentee voting include being out of town for school, work or vacation, having a medical procedure scheduled on Election Day or working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Johnson said some professions lend themselves to absentee voting such as railroad workers or truck drivers. College students are also encouraged to vote via absentee if they will be away at school on Election Day, she said.

Residents needing to vote absentee have until March 9 at noon to do so. The circuit clerk's office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, to give voters a final opportunity to cast their absentee ballots. The weekend hours are part of a statewide effort to accommodate those who cannot come during regular workday hours.

Johnson said residents should note her office is still located in the old Lauderdale County Courthouse, located at 500 Constitution Avenue. Voters will not be able to vote absentee at the new government center on 22nd Avenue.

For more information about this year's elections, important dates or who is running, visit sos.ms.gov/yall-vote. Residents can also contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk's office at 601-482-9731.

