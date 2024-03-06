Super Tuesday NC: North Carolina governor

The race for North Carolina governor is down to two people, according to results from Super Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will win the Republican primary for governor, and Josh Stein will nab the Democratic nomination.

LINK: Election Results

The races will likely come down to two candidates: Democrat state Attorney General Josh Stein and Robinson.

Republican primary race

Robinson was elected in 2020 as the state’s first Black lieutenant governor in his first run for public office.

Robinson, a conservative, has defended the Second Amendment, and law enforcement and supports abortion restrictions.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Robinson Saturday at a rally in Greensboro.

>>Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz is in Greensboro with Robinson and will have the latest updates in this story and on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

North Carolina Primary Elections: Results and what to know

Democratic primary race

FILE - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks about crime prevention and public safety measures at a news conference, May 1, 2023, at the Department of Justice building in Raleigh, N.C. Stein's campaign announced Monday, July 10, it collected nearly $6 million during the first half of the year, an amount following the Democrat's robust fundraising for his past successful elections for attorney general.

Stein advocates for consumer protection, environmental rights, fighting the opioid epidemic, and defending women’s rights to reproductive health access.

LINK: The Political Beat with Reporter Joe Bruno

Outgoing, term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper endorsed Stein.

>> Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe is in Raleigh with Stein and will have the latest updates in this story and on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m..

You can see the North Carolina candidates’ responses to The Political Beat county-by-county Candidate Guide by clicking this link.







