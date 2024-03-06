Super Tuesday NC: North Carolina governor
The race for North Carolina governor is down to two people, according to results from Super Tuesday.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will win the Republican primary for governor, and Josh Stein will nab the Democratic nomination.
Republican primary race
Robinson, a conservative, has defended the Second Amendment, and law enforcement and supports abortion restrictions.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Robinson Saturday at a rally in Greensboro.
Democratic primary race
Stein advocates for consumer protection, environmental rights, fighting the opioid epidemic, and defending women’s rights to reproductive health access.
Outgoing, term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper endorsed Stein.
