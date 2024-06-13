Primary elections 2024: Who is running in the Oklahoma Corporation Commission race?

Three candidates will face off in the June 18 primary to secure the Republican nomination for Bob Anthony's seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. The winner will face the Democratic and Libertarian candidates in the general election on Nov. 5 and take office in January 2025.

In Oklahoma, three commissioners handle regulating public utility companies and considering rate increases. Each commissioner is elected and serves staggered, six-year terms.

The agency has faced increasing public scrutiny in the wake of the 2021 Winter Storm Uri, which drove natural gas prices to record highs and generated more than $4.5 billion in energy costs over two weeks.

Brian Bingman

Brian Bingman, 70, is the former Oklahoma Secretary of State. He was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2020. Stitt also appointed him as Secretary of Native American Affairs of Oklahoma. In 2023, he resigned from both positions to run for Corporation Commission. Bingman is married with children. He was born in Tulsa, and first held office as city commissioner for Ward 5 in Sapulpa. He has a BBA in Petroleum Land Management from the University of Oklahoma.

Russell Ray

Russell Ray, 55, will be 56 on June 12. His career has spanned energy journalism and communications. He worked as editor-in-chief of Power Engineering Magazine for nine years, then spent two years as executive editor at The Journal Record. While editor-in-chief of the magazine, he also spent nine years as chairman of POWER-GEN, the world's largest power sector conference. Married with children, he is also a member of the Oklahoma City Gun Club and the NRA. Ray has never held public office.

Justin Hornback

Justin Hornback, 40, has spent 20 years in the energy sector. His experience concentrates in pipeline welding as a welder, inspector, then health and safety specialist. He was also appointed as an Organizer for Pipeliners Local Union 798 in 2017. As an organizer, he has worked with contractors and politicians in areas including safety, COVID-19 regulations, and inspection. Hornback lives in Broken Arrow and is married. He has never held public office.

Democratic and Libertarian candidates

The Democratic candidate for Corporation Commissioner, Harold Spradling, is running uncontested in his party and lives in Oklahoma City. The Libertarian candidate, Chad Williams, is also running uncontested and lives in Choctaw.

