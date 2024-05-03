Primary election tabulation done, subject to public review

May 3—Tabulation of all votes from Crawford County's 61 precincts in the April 23 primary election has been completed but remains subject to public review before the Crawford County Board of Elections will certify the count.

Tabulation was completed Thursday afternoon and results from the Democratic and Republican primaries now are on public display in the Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, as well as online.

The results are on display for the next five days as required by state law. The Board of Elections will have the results available for the next five business days as required by state law. Any challenges to the results must be filed with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

If no challenges are filed, board members are expected to meet following the Crawford County Board of Commissioners meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the courthouse. The board then would recess its meeting until Thursday afternoon for final certification.

A link to a full listing of final but unofficial election results is available on the front page of the county's website, crawfordcountypa.net.

Crawford County has its congressional district seat up for election as well as three seats representing the county in Pennsylvania's General Assembly this year. However, the election had no contested races in the primary.

For Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District, Mike Kelly, a Republican from Butler and the incumbent congressman, was seeking his party's nomination for an eighth term represent the district which is all of Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Butler and Lawrence counties and part of Venango County. On the Democratic Party ballot, Preston Nouri, an entrepreneur from Erie, was the sole candidate for that party's nomination.

Kelly received 7,265 votes from Republicans in Crawford County and Nouri received 4,104 from Democrats in the county. The two will face each other in November.

Crawford County is part of three seats in Pennsylvania's General Assembly — the 6th District, the 64th District and the 65th District — but for two of them, no Democrat was on the ballot.

In the 6th District, Brad Roae, a Republican from East Mead Township and the current representative, was unopposed for the Republican nomination for a 10th term. Michael C. Walker, a Democrat from West Mead Township and a businessman, was the only candidate to file for that party's nomination. The 6th District covers the Meadville and Cochranton areas and all of western Crawford County.

Roae received 5,035 votes from Republicans and Walker received 3,094 votes from Democrats.

In the 64th District, R. Lee. James, a Republican from Oil City and the current representative, was unopposed for the Republican nomination for a seventh term. No Democratic candidate filed to appear on the ballot that district. The 64th District includes the Titusville area and southeastern Crawford County and all of Venango County.

James received 937 votes from Republican voters in Crawford County.

In the 65th District, Kathy L. Rapp, a Republican from Warren and the current representative, was unopposed for the Republican nomination for an 11th term. No Democratic candidate filed to appear on the ballot for that district. The 65th District includes northcentral and northeastern Crawford County, including Cambridge Springs and Saegertown, and all of Warren and Forest counties.

Rapp received 1,688 votes from Republican voters in Crawford County.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.