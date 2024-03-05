Primary Election Day in Virginia
It's Primary Election Day in Virginia
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the Colorado ballot. Here's what to know about the decision.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
The nation’s highest court rejected Colorado’s attempt to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot over his conduct related to Jan. 6.
