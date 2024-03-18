Primary election day: A reminder of what's on your ballot and where you can vote

COSHOCTON − Tuesday is primary election day in Ohio with in-person voting across the state and in Coshocton County.

Early voting ended Sunday. People who still wish to vote can go to their designated voting location from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Coshocton Tribune will post results to coshoctontribune.com as they are available.

The Coshocton County Board of Elections has announced two voting location changes. All city voters will go to the Coshocton County Commissioners Meeting Room, 637 Chestnut St. Voters of West Lafayette, Linton, Oxford and Lafayette precincts now report to Ridgewood Elementary School, 225 W. Union Ave., West Lafayette.

There are two competitive county races on the ballot. Incumbent James Crawford is seeking the Republican nomination for Coshocton County Sheriff against West Lafayette Police Chief Chris Walters. Bob Bigrigg, Merritt Roberson and Charles Selders are seeking the Republican nomination for Coshocton County Commissioner.

The seat is now held by independent Rick Conkle, who is not seeking re-election. Independents must file to run for the fall general election by Monday, March 18.

Three men from Knox County are competing for the 98th District seat of the Ohio House of Representatives. The three candidates are Mark Hiner of Howard, Brandon Lape of Danville and Scott Pullins of Mount Vernon. The district covers all of Coshocton and Holmes counites and the eastern portion of Knox County. The district is currently represented by Republican Darrell Kick of Loundonville, who can't run again due to term limits.

There are also two property tax levies on the spring ballot. The Franklin-Conesville-Virginia Volunteer Fire Department is seeking an additional 2.5-mill levy for five years for general operations to be decided by Franklin Township voters. Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services is seeking an additional 1-mill levy for five years for general operations.

