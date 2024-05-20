It's primary election day in Kentucky: Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

The 2024 Kentucky primary election is on May 21.

Good morning! It's primary election day in Kentucky. Do you know where to vote? Did you kind of procrastinate checking out the ballot? I’m Northern Kentucky reporter Jolene Almendarez, and I’ve got you covered.

My article today includes links to sample ballots, poll locations and everything else you need to know to vote today.

It also includes a roundup of articles I’ve written about the primary, including one about a candidate accused of strangling a teen at a Walmart, a GOP candidate who donated money to Hillary Clinton, and a candidate who affiliates with people who have said some pretty controversial things about race, sex, and gender.

You can follow me on social media to get all the latest updates as election results roll in tonight. I’m @jolenea1 on X, formerly known as Twitter, and @jalmendarez57 on Threads.

What else you need to know Tuesday, May 21

🌤️ Weather: High of 88. Partly sunny, very warm and humid.

Today's Top Stories

• 'My son wasn't protected.' Family of Wyoming assault victim gets in-school counseling bill

May 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) waits on deck before hitting against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Dodger Stadium.

• Jason Williams: Will Cincinnati Reds attendance at Great American Ball Park nosedive amid skid?

• Prosecutor: Boy's fatal injuries caused by beating or 'violent impacts' against object

Megan Rapinoe visited Cincinnati to speak about equal pay. In Cincinnati, the gender pay gap is wider than the U.S. average.

• Cincinnati scores a visit from Megan Rapinoe, leading the charge for equal pay

Ohio is getting closer to its record number of tornadoes in a single year after another twister was confirmed in Carroll County over the weekend.

• Ohio inches toward new tornado record after another confirmation in Leesville Lake

