Primary Election Day in Kentucky has arrived. What to know about voting in Louisville

Polls across Kentucky will be open Tuesday as Democrat and Republican voters around Louisville and the commonwealth have their opportunities to vote on several key races that will shape November's ballot.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Many of these races deal with smaller districts inside the county, meaning not every Jefferson County race will appear on every ballot within the county. The Courier Journal will be tracking all local races and provide live results as soon as polls close.

Here is a look at the races you should know about in Louisville and throughout Kentucky.

What key races are on the ballot this year?

U.S. President.

All six of Kentucky's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. On the ballots in the six districts are Democrat Morgan McGarvey of Louisville, along with Republicans Andy Barr, James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie and Hal Rogers.

All seats in the Kentucky House.

Half of the seats in the Kentucky Senate.

Other local races, depending on the voter's location, including 13 Metro Council seats in Louisville.

Statewide offices such as governor and attorney general won't be on the ballot in Kentucky, as those races were decided in 2023. Also, no U.S. Senate races are on the line in the 2024 elections.

Visit the Jefferson County Clerk's website to find out which races on your ballot Tuesday. The list does not include races in which there is only one candidate.

Where is my polling place?

Kentucky voters can find their assigned polling place through the state's Voter Information Center. For a list of polling locations in your county, visit the Kentucky Board of Elections website.

What do I need to take to the polls?

Voters will need to bring at least one qualified document to provide proof of identification to the polls, with options including:

A driver's license

A military ID

A county-issued voter ID (available for free at Kentucky county clerk offices)

A student ID from a state college or postgraduate technical or professional school

Kentucky does not allow same-day voting registration, according to RocktheVote.com.

