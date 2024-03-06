Primary election 2024 guide

Mar. 6—Motorists traveling through work zones on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and interstates throughout the state will need to keep an eye on their speeds.

PennDOT and the turnpike commission, in partnership with state police, began enforcing the statewide Work Zone Speed Safety Camera program Tuesday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro in December signed a bill making permanent the initial five-year pilot program that was set to expire in February.

The program uses vehicle-mounted electronic speed timing devices to record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits by at least 11 mph, officials said in a release. Camera systems are only operational in active work zones where workers are present.

Officials said work zones using speed safety cameras are marked with high-visibility signs before the enforcement area to improve driver awareness and ensure the signs are noticed.

"The Work Zone Speed Safety Camera program is about making work zones safer for both workers and motorists by reducing speeds and changing driver behavior," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said in the release. "Data from the pilot program shows it was successful, and we're pleased that it's now a permanent program in Pennsylvania."

During the pilot program, officials said, there was a 38% reduction in speeding in work zones (1 mph or more over the speed limit), a 47% reduction in excessive speeding in work zones (11 mph or more over the speed limit), and an up to 50% decline in work zone crashes when a speed enforcement vehicle was present.

Some changes were made under the new legislation that took effect Feb. 15:

—A new 15-day warning period beginning on the mail date of the first violation. If a driver is caught speeding in a work zone by the cameras, they will not receive a second violation until 15 days after the mail date of their first violation.

Officials said this allows time for the warning to be delivered to the motorist to ensure they are aware of the program and change their driving behavior. After that 15-day warning period, multiple violations can be received on consecutive days and even on the same day.

—All violations are reset, meaning every motorist will start over with a first violation, even if they had received violations under the pilot program. Officials said violations issued before Feb. 15 during the pilot program remain valid and will be pursued.

Registered owners will receive a warning letter for a first offense; a violation notice with a $75 fine for a second offense; and a violation notice with a $150 fine for third and all subsequent offenses. These violations are civil penalties only, and no points will be assessed to driver's licenses, officials said.

For more information, go to WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov.