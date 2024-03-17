Primary election 2024 guide

Mar. 17—One by one, the items were pulled from the large, metal box and held aloft for the crowd to see.

There was a copy of the Reading Times, a program from a Reading Phillies game, a Christmas ornament, a WFMZ coffee mug. There was even a never-been-used portable CD player.

"Does anyone have a CD to play in here," David Patti, communications director for Customers Bank, said with a laugh.

Each item helped to paint a picture, one of a Reading and Berks County of the past. They had been placed in the custom-made box — a gift from Carpenter Technology Corp. — back in 1998 to celebrate Reading's 250th anniversary.

The time capsule was opened Saturday at the Berks History Center as part of the city's celebration of its 275th anniversary. It was put together under the leadership of the Rotary Club of Reading and contained several club items such as a roster of members and a small banner.

The time capsule was filled with dozens of items.

"There's a whole lot in here," City Council President Donna Reed joked.

There was a special Reading 250th anniversary stamp from the post office. There was a Reading 250th anniversary flag. There was a Reading history book.

"This looks like my house," former city Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said, peering into the overstuffed box.

There were so many items in the time capsule that only a small portion were removed and displayed during Saturday's event.

Reed said the time capsule, which had been stored at the Reading Pagoda, will be given to the city for safekeeping. It's scheduled to be reopened in 2048 to celebrate the city's 300th anniversary.

Along with opening the 1998 time capsule, guests at Saturday's event were given a chance to contribute to a 275th anniversary time capsule. Attendees were able to write messages on postcards to future Reading residents to be included in the capsule that will be buried in City Park this year.