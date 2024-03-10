Primary election 2024 guide

Mar. 10—The Berks History Center in Reading started getting ready for Easter on Saturday with a celebration of one of the oldest Pennsylvania German holiday traditions — a scratch-carved egg workshop led by center curator Amber Vroman.

Participants learned the history of the tradition and had a chance to see examples of scratch-carved eggs in the museum's collection.

Participants were provided with pre-dyed eggs and step-by-step guidance on how to create designs by "scratching" the egg's surface.

Another scratch-egg workshop is scheduled for March 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the center, 940 Centre Ave. in Centre Park.