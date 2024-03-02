Primary election 2024 guide

Mar. 1—Mayor Eddie Moran has announced a change of location for flag-raising ceremonies in the city.

City Park is now the venue for such events, which were previously hosted outside City Hall, 815 Washington St.

The decision to move the location was made to enhance accessibility, safety and overall attendee experience, the city said in a release.

"The flag raising events are very important to me because they recognize this city's diversity and observe historic events," Moran said Friday. "And I knew that they needed to continue. However, I also knew that it needed to be done in a very safe environment and in a place where it could be recognizable, more noticeable and more welcoming."

The mayor said the new location along Columbus Drive at the base of the stairs to the basketball courts offers several advantages, including:

— A pre-existing flagpole on the site.

— Ample and convenient parking, eliminating concerns about finding suitable parking spaces near City Hall.

— More space for larger gatherings, fostering a stronger sense of community and unity during the special ceremonies.

— A safer and more secure environment, free from the constraints of Washington Street, a busy state route that can only be closed by special permit.

"The relocation of flag-raising ceremonies to City Park aligns with our commitment to creating a safer and more accessible community space," Moran said. "We believe this move will enhance the overall experience for our residents while continuing to honor the importance of these ceremonial events."

Moran also announced an educational enhancement to flag-raising ceremonies.

A new kiosk will showcase information on the significance of the various national or organizational flags and the events being observed with their raising, he said.

"It's going to have an educational purpose, in addition to just the recognition of the flag raising," the mayor said.

Many of the city's youth walk through the park on a daily basis on their way to the basketball courts, Central Middle School or Reading High School, Moran said, noting people of all ages come to the park for recreation, to walk or to nature watch.

"So it's going to be something that they are going to be able to enjoy seeing," he said of the kiosk, "and they'll get educated at the same time. It's about educating our community, educating our youth and continuing to celebrate the cultural diversity that we have in our city."

Organizations interested in hosting flag-raising ceremonies in the park are asked to reserve the date by using the request form available on the city's website at tinyurl.com/CORFlagRaising.