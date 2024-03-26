Primary election 2024 guide

Mar. 25—Reading police fatally shot a man wielding a knife early Monday.

According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, which is investigating the shooting, the deceased is Damon S. Stern, 50, of Reading.

Two officers were called to the 400 block of Windsor Street just before 3:45 a.m. for a man, armed with a large knife, who was making suicidal threats, city police said.

The officers met the complainant at the front door of the residence. Within seconds, Stern, who had a knife, appeared from inside the home and quickly advanced toward the officers, the DA's office said.

They ordered Stern to drop his weapon, but he ignored the commands and came within feet of the officers, officials said.

According to the district attorney's office, one of the officers fired a shot that struck Stern.

Stern was taken to Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries shortly after arrival.

City police declined to provide any further comments on the shooting.

Officials from the district attorney's office said the investigation continues.