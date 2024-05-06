Primary day: Who's on the ballot and where to vote

May 6—Election Day is Tuesday.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 15 vote centers across Howard County will be open for registered voters to cast their ballots in a number of local, state and federal races. In addition, the Jeff Stout Government Center, 120 W. Mulberry St., will be open 8 a.m. to noon Monday for early voting but will not be open Tuesday.

There is only one local contested primary race — Howard County Superior Court 2. However, a number of U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state races, including the governorship, are contested.

As of the end of the day Thursday, 1,983 have so far voted early, according to the Howard County Clerk's Office.

Here are the county's polling locations:

* Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.

* Elite Event Center, 2820 S. Lafountain

* Good Shepherd Church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd.

* Grace Fellowship, 2700 S. Park Road.

* Greentown Lions Club (brick building), 610 E. Payton St., Greentown

* Indiana Wesleyan University Kokomo Thriving Center, 1916 E. Markland Ave.

* Ivy Tech Community College Hingst Hall, 1815 E. Morgan St.

* Jerry Wooldridge Community Center, 3885 E. 300 South

* Northview Church Kokomo Campus, 3409 S. 200 West

* Reach Church, 1520 North Apperson Way

* Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville

* Senior Citizen Center, 721 W. Superior St.

* Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North

* Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center

* Road.

* UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.

Here's who on the ballot:

U.S. president

Republican

Nikki Haley

Donald Trump

Democrat

Joe Biden

Indiana U.S. Senator

Republican

Jim Banks

Democrat

Marc Carmichael

Valerie McCray

Indiana governor

Republican

Mike Braun

Brad Chambers

Suzanne Crouch

Eric Doden

Curtis Hill

Jamie Reitenour

Democrat

Jennifer G. McCormick

U.S. Representative 4th District

Republican

Jim Baird

Charles Bookwalter

John P. Piper

Democrat

Rimpi K. Girn

Derrick Holder

U.S. Representative 5th District

Republican

Raju Chinthala

Max Engling

Chuck Goodrich

Mark Hurt

Patrick Malayter

Matthew Peiffer

L D Powell

Larry L. Savage Jr.

Victoria Spartz

Democrat

Ryan Rfenninger

Deborah A. Pickett

State Senator District 18

Republican

Stacey Donato

State Representative District 30

Republican

Mike Karickhoff

Democrat

Michael Katcher

State Representative District 38

Republican

Heath VanNatter

Democrat

Carl Seese

Superior Court 2 Judge

Republican

Blake Dahl

Rebecca Vent

Superior Court 4

Republican

Hans Pate

County Treasurer

Republican

Christie Branch

County Auditor

Republican

Jessica Secrease

County Coroner

Republican

David Granger

County Surveyor

Republican

Greg Lake

County Commissioner District 2

Republican

Jack Dodd

Democrat

Anthony Walker

County Commissioner District 3

Republican

Brad Bray

Democrat

Sherry Roe

County Council Member At-Large (choose up to 3)

Republican

Martha J. Lake

Daryl L. Maple

Brett A. Sanders

Democrat

Adrienne A. Akers

Essie D. Foster

Elijah Guest

Greentown Town Council At-Large (choose up to 3)

Republican

Debra Everling

Mark S. Lantz

Craig S. Standish

