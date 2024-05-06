Primary day: Who's on the ballot and where to vote
May 6—Election Day is Tuesday.
From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 15 vote centers across Howard County will be open for registered voters to cast their ballots in a number of local, state and federal races. In addition, the Jeff Stout Government Center, 120 W. Mulberry St., will be open 8 a.m. to noon Monday for early voting but will not be open Tuesday.
There is only one local contested primary race — Howard County Superior Court 2. However, a number of U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state races, including the governorship, are contested.
As of the end of the day Thursday, 1,983 have so far voted early, according to the Howard County Clerk's Office.
Here are the county's polling locations:
* Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
* Elite Event Center, 2820 S. Lafountain
* Good Shepherd Church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd.
* Grace Fellowship, 2700 S. Park Road.
* Greentown Lions Club (brick building), 610 E. Payton St., Greentown
* Indiana Wesleyan University Kokomo Thriving Center, 1916 E. Markland Ave.
* Ivy Tech Community College Hingst Hall, 1815 E. Morgan St.
* Jerry Wooldridge Community Center, 3885 E. 300 South
* Northview Church Kokomo Campus, 3409 S. 200 West
* Reach Church, 1520 North Apperson Way
* Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville
* Senior Citizen Center, 721 W. Superior St.
* Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North
* Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center
* Road.
* UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
Here's who on the ballot:
U.S. president
Republican
Nikki Haley
Donald Trump
Democrat
Joe Biden
Indiana U.S. Senator
Republican
Jim Banks
Democrat
Marc Carmichael
Valerie McCray
Indiana governor
Republican
Mike Braun
Brad Chambers
Suzanne Crouch
Eric Doden
Curtis Hill
Jamie Reitenour
Democrat
Jennifer G. McCormick
U.S. Representative 4th District
Republican
Jim Baird
Charles Bookwalter
John P. Piper
Democrat
Rimpi K. Girn
Derrick Holder
U.S. Representative 5th District
Republican
Raju Chinthala
Max Engling
Chuck Goodrich
Mark Hurt
Patrick Malayter
Matthew Peiffer
L D Powell
Larry L. Savage Jr.
Victoria Spartz
Democrat
Ryan Rfenninger
Deborah A. Pickett
State Senator District 18
Republican
Stacey Donato
State Representative District 30
Republican
Mike Karickhoff
Democrat
Michael Katcher
State Representative District 38
Republican
Heath VanNatter
Democrat
Carl Seese
Superior Court 2 Judge
Republican
Blake Dahl
Rebecca Vent
Superior Court 4
Republican
Hans Pate
County Treasurer
Republican
Christie Branch
County Auditor
Republican
Jessica Secrease
County Coroner
Republican
David Granger
County Surveyor
Republican
Greg Lake
County Commissioner District 2
Republican
Jack Dodd
Democrat
Anthony Walker
County Commissioner District 3
Republican
Brad Bray
Democrat
Sherry Roe
County Council Member At-Large (choose up to 3)
Republican
Martha J. Lake
Daryl L. Maple
Brett A. Sanders
Democrat
Adrienne A. Akers
Essie D. Foster
Elijah Guest
Greentown Town Council At-Large (choose up to 3)
Republican
Debra Everling
Mark S. Lantz
Craig S. Standish
Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or @tylerjuranovich.