Primary Day in Connecticut: When do polls open? What's on the ballot? A live voter's guide

It's presidential preference primary day in here in the Nutmeg State. Voters here, along with those New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin, are casting ballots for the candidate they want to represent their political party.

A total of 60 Democratic delegates and 28 Republican delegates are available in Connecticut. Between the four states, there are a total of 436 Democratic delegates and 179 Republican delegates available.

At this point in the process, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have won enough delegates to secure their party's nomination.

Stay with us today as we report on any issues with polling and get you the results as soon as they become available.

Can I vote in today's Connecticut primary?

In Connecticut, voters may only vote in the party in which they are registered. There is no same-day voter registration for the presidential preference election, although there will be for the general election on Nov. 5.

What time do polls open?

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Where do I vote?

To find your polling place, click on this link to get to the Secretary of State's website.

For readers in Bulletin coverage towns, we've done the work for you already. Click here to read where you can vote in Norwich, Griswold, Killingly and Plainfield.

Who is on the ballot?

The Republican ballot includes Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump and Ryan Binkley.

On the Democratic ballot, there is Marianne Williamson, Dean Phillips, Cenk Uygur and Joe Biden. Both the Republican and Democratic ballots also include the uncommitted voting option.

Where can I get the results?

Results will posted as soon as they become available but none will be available until after polls close at 8 p.m.

Live Results: Here's a breakdown as results are released

Connor Linskey contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: CT Presidential Primary Live: What's on your ballot as polls open