Primary 2024: What you need to know before you head to the polls

Apr. 22—Voters across Berks County will head to the polls Tuesday.

They will help decide who will win party nominations for president, U.S. senator, several state row offices, representatives in Congress, half of all state Senate seats, all seats in the state House and presidential delegates.

Pennsylvania operates a closed primary — meaning only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will receive a ballot to select nominees to represent their party in the general election.

Here's what voters need to know before heading to the polls.

Where to vote?

Each voter is assigned to a specific polling place. Voters unsure of where to go can look up their polling place by visiting the county election services website.

When to vote?

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Do I need to show ID at the polls?

No, unless it's your first time voting at a new polling place. If it's your first time voting at a new location, you must bring a form of identification. Registered first-time voters who do not bring ID to the polls can return with identification or must be offered a provisional ballot.

Who is on the ballot?

Voters can check out the sample ballot for their voting precinct by visiting the county election services website or by checking out this candidate guide the Reading Eagle compiled.

Can I bring my mail ballot to the polls?

Mail ballots will not be accepted at any polling location. All absentee and mail ballots must be placed in an official ballot drop box at the Berks County Services Center in downtown Reading, the Berks County Agricultural Center in Bern Township or the Berks County South Campus in Mohnton, or turned in to the county election services office by 8 p.m. on election day.

What if I signed up for a mail ballot but want to vote at the polls?

Go to your assigned polling place. If you have the mail ballot, you will need to surrender the ballot and its envelopes to the judge of elections to be voided in order to vote on the voting machines. If you misplaced the mail ballot, you will need to tell the judge of elections and they will give you a provisional ballot to fill out.

What voters may/may not bring?

Voters cannot bring campaign signs or distribute materials within 10 feet of a polling place entrance.

Voters legally allowed to carry firearms may do so unless the polling place is in a location where guns are prohibited, such as a school.

Voter intimidation

It's illegal to harass, threaten, discriminate against or get aggressive with voters inside or outside polling places. Such behavior should be reported to the county elections office and district attorney. Voters can also contact the state elections office at 877-868-3772.

Questions or issues

Call the state elections office at 877-868-3772 or the county elections office at 610-478-6490.