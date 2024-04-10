Primanti’s vs. peanut butter cups: Final round of voting begins for 2024 ‘Coolest Thing Made in Pa.’

Two classic Pennsylvania food items will battle it out for the title of the coolest thing made in the commonwealth.

Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. sandwich and Hershey’s beloved chocolate and peanut butter concoction, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, made the top two in the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s Coolest Thing Made in Pa. competition.

To get to the final round, both tasty treats made it through three weeks and five rounds of public voting, totaling more than 92,000 votes since the contest started on March 19, the Pa. Chamber said.

“That we find ourselves for a second straight year with two finalists in the food category proves a few things: First, that Pennsylvanians definitely vote with their stomachs; and, second, that customer loyalty to these brands is incredibly strong,” Pa. Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein said. “The fact that we’ve tripled the number of votes over last year’s contest and that last year’s champion is again in the final round is a testament to the Primanti Bros. faithful. We’re excited to see which company ultimately takes home the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Pa.’ title when this final round comes to an end. Good luck to the finalists!”

Voting for the final round opens at noon on April 10 on the Pa. Chamber’s X, formerly known as Twitter, page. The public can also vote on the organization’s Instagram page starting at 4 p.m.

Voting will close on April 11 at 4 p.m. and the winner will be announced shortly after.

