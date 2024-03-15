New Primanti Bros. location in Western PA giving away free sandwiches for year to first 100 people

Pittsburgh’s famous Primanti Bros. and Bar is further expanding in Western Pennsylvania, and customers have a chance to win free sandwiches for a year at its newest location.

The new restaurant will open in Indiana at 1540 Oakland Avenue on Wednesday, March 20.

As part of its grand opening, the first 100 people through the door will get to enjoy free Primanti sandwiches for a year.

The celebration tailgate starts at 5 a.m. on March 20 with doors opening to the first 100 people at 10 a.m. Games, a DJ and prizes will also be part of the big day.

“Most businesses don’t open their doors and then immediately give away the house to start their first day,” said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros., “But, we’ve never really been one to stick to the rules. And, we’ve been focused on coming to Indiana for years – so there’s no better way to celebrate.”

