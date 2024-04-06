Primanti Bros. giving away free beer

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar have announced they will give away free beer on Sunday and Monday to celebrate the women’s and men’s NCAA finals and the solar eclipse.

Customers can get one free 12oz. domestic bottle at all participating Primanti Bros. locations with a valid ID.

“It’s the perfect confluence of sports and space,” said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros. “We’re always looking for an opportunity to celebrate – this seemed like a good one.”

The April 7 and 8 giveaway is available to those 21+ while supplies last at Primanti Bros.’ Pennsylvania locations.

“Who needs eclipse glasses when you can have beer goggles,” Golomb said.

You can find Primanti Bros. locations with their interactive map here: Primanit Bros. locations.

