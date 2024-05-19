New priests ordained at the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, assigned to parishes
A new priest might be coming to your church.
Seven men were ordained priests for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and given their parish assignments on Saturday, the organization said in a release.
Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr, who was diagnosed with cancer this month, celebrated the Mass.
The archbishop laid his hands on the men, invoking the authority given by Christ to the apostles to make new priests, a release from the archdiocese said.
The 2024 class of priests includes the Rev. Brice Berger, the Rev. Adam Berning, the Rev. John Grusenmeyer, the Rev. Benjamin Mersch, the Rev. Matthew Montag, the Rev. Anthony Sanitato and the Rev. Jeremy Stubbs.
According to a previous release from the archdiocese, the men received at least seven years of formation for the priesthood. They graduated on May 12 from Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology. This past year, the new priests served as transitional deacons. They've performed baptisms, assisted at marriages and preached at Mass.
This year marks the fourth consecutive year that seven men have been ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.
Since 2014, 60 men have been ordained for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.
Parish assignments
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is a 19-county area that includes 206 parishes organized into 57 Families of Parishes, which were created under a restructuring known as Beacons of Light.
Each new priest will serve at a different parish or parish family. The assignments are as follows:
The Rev. Brice Berger: C3 Family of Parishes
St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lebanon
St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Morrow
The Rev. Adam Berning: NW2 Family of Parishes
Holy Rosary Parish, St. Marys
Immaculate Conception Parish, Celina
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Montezuma
St. Patrick Parish, Glynwood
St. Teresa Parish, Rockford
The Rev. John Grusenmeyer: NW3 Family of Parishes
St. Aloysius Parish, Carthegena
St. Bernard Parish, Burkettsville
St. Francis Parish, Cranberry Prairie
St. Henry Parish, St. Henry
St. Wendelin Parish, St. Wendelin
The Rev. Benjamin Mersch: C2 Family of Parishes
Holy Family Parish, Middletown
Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Trenton
Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Monroe
The Rev. Matthew Montag
St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Liberty Township
The Rev. Anthony Sanitato: NE5 Family of Parishes
Ascension Parish, Kettering
St. Albert the Great Parish, Kettering
St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Kettering
The Rev. Jeremy Stubbs: S8 Family of Parishes
Holy Cross-Immaculata Parish, Cincinnati
Our Lord Christ the King Parish, Cincinnati
St. Rose Parish, Cincinnati
St. Stephen, Cincinnati
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Archdiocese of Cincinnati ordains 7 new priests