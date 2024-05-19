New priests ordained at the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, assigned to parishes

Bebe Hodges, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read
A new priest might be coming to your church.

Seven men were ordained priests for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and given their parish assignments on Saturday, the organization said in a release.

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr, who was diagnosed with cancer this month, celebrated the Mass.

The archbishop laid his hands on the men, invoking the authority given by Christ to the apostles to make new priests, a release from the archdiocese said.

The 2024 class of priests includes the Rev. Brice Berger, the Rev. Adam Berning, the Rev. John Grusenmeyer, the Rev. Benjamin Mersch, the Rev. Matthew Montag, the Rev. Anthony Sanitato and the Rev. Jeremy Stubbs.

According to a previous release from the archdiocese, the men received at least seven years of formation for the priesthood. They graduated on May 12 from Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology. This past year, the new priests served as transitional deacons. They've performed baptisms, assisted at marriages and preached at Mass.

This year marks the fourth consecutive year that seven men have been ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Since 2014, 60 men have been ordained for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Parish assignments

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is a 19-county area that includes 206 parishes organized into 57 Families of Parishes, which were created under a restructuring known as Beacons of Light.

Each new priest will serve at a different parish or parish family. The assignments are as follows:

The Rev. Brice Berger: C3 Family of Parishes

  • St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lebanon

  • St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Morrow

The Rev. Adam Berning: NW2 Family of Parishes

  • Holy Rosary Parish, St. Marys

  • Immaculate Conception Parish, Celina

  • Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Montezuma

  • St. Patrick Parish, Glynwood

  • St. Teresa Parish, Rockford

The Rev. John Grusenmeyer: NW3 Family of Parishes

  • St. Aloysius Parish, Carthegena

  • St. Bernard Parish, Burkettsville

  • St. Francis Parish, Cranberry Prairie

  • St. Henry Parish, St. Henry

  • St. Wendelin Parish, St. Wendelin

The Rev. Benjamin Mersch: C2 Family of Parishes

  • Holy Family Parish, Middletown

  • Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Trenton

  • Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Monroe

The Rev. Matthew Montag

  • St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Liberty Township

The Rev. Anthony Sanitato: NE5 Family of Parishes

  • Ascension Parish, Kettering

  • St. Albert the Great Parish, Kettering

  • St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Kettering

The Rev. Jeremy Stubbs: S8 Family of Parishes

  • Holy Cross-Immaculata Parish, Cincinnati

  • Our Lord Christ the King Parish, Cincinnati

  • St. Rose Parish, Cincinnati

  • St. Stephen, Cincinnati

