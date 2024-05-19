New priests ordained at the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, assigned to parishes

A new priest might be coming to your church.

Seven men were ordained priests for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and given their parish assignments on Saturday, the organization said in a release.

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr, who was diagnosed with cancer this month, celebrated the Mass.

The archbishop laid his hands on the men, invoking the authority given by Christ to the apostles to make new priests, a release from the archdiocese said.

The 2024 class of priests includes the Rev. Brice Berger, the Rev. Adam Berning, the Rev. John Grusenmeyer, the Rev. Benjamin Mersch, the Rev. Matthew Montag, the Rev. Anthony Sanitato and the Rev. Jeremy Stubbs.

According to a previous release from the archdiocese, the men received at least seven years of formation for the priesthood. They graduated on May 12 from Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology. This past year, the new priests served as transitional deacons. They've performed baptisms, assisted at marriages and preached at Mass.

This year marks the fourth consecutive year that seven men have been ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Since 2014, 60 men have been ordained for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Parish assignments

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is a 19-county area that includes 206 parishes organized into 57 Families of Parishes, which were created under a restructuring known as Beacons of Light.

Each new priest will serve at a different parish or parish family. The assignments are as follows:

The Rev. Brice Berger: C3 Family of Parishes

St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lebanon

St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Morrow

The Rev. Adam Berning: NW2 Family of Parishes

Holy Rosary Parish, St. Marys

Immaculate Conception Parish, Celina

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Montezuma

St. Patrick Parish, Glynwood

St. Teresa Parish, Rockford

The Rev. John Grusenmeyer: NW3 Family of Parishes

St. Aloysius Parish, Carthegena

St. Bernard Parish, Burkettsville

St. Francis Parish, Cranberry Prairie

St. Henry Parish, St. Henry

St. Wendelin Parish, St. Wendelin

The Rev. Benjamin Mersch: C2 Family of Parishes

Holy Family Parish, Middletown

Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Trenton

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Monroe

The Rev. Matthew Montag

St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Liberty Township

The Rev. Anthony Sanitato: NE5 Family of Parishes

Ascension Parish, Kettering

St. Albert the Great Parish, Kettering

St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Kettering

The Rev. Jeremy Stubbs: S8 Family of Parishes

Holy Cross-Immaculata Parish, Cincinnati

Our Lord Christ the King Parish, Cincinnati

St. Rose Parish, Cincinnati

St. Stephen, Cincinnati

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Archdiocese of Cincinnati ordains 7 new priests