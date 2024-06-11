Pride flags targeted again in Boise’s North End. Police seek any video, photo evidence

For the fourth year in a row, the colorful Pride flags that hang along Harrison Boulevard have been stolen or damaged in June.

The Boise Police Department is investigating multiple reports of stolen Pride flags in the North End neighborhood, spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman in a text message. Williams said reports indicated that more than 20 flags were either vandalized or taken.

Williams said that as part of the investigation, anyone with information, pictures or videos is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

The flags that hang along Harrison Boulevard are owned by the Pride Foundation and hung in coordination with the North End Neighborhood Association every June to celebrate Pride Month.

Last year, there were two separate reports of stolen flags, with a total of 23 flags stolen and two that were “torn up and left on the ground,” the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

In 2022, 35 flags went missing less than two weeks into Pride Month, Boise police said in a news release at the time. A year before that, an 18-year-old was arrested and sentenced to 10 days in jail for stealing flags, the Statesman previously reported.

Last year’s thefts came within days of Oregon resident Matthew Lehigh entering a plea deal at Boise’s federal courthouse and admitting to several hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, including two vehicle assaults, according to Statesman reporting.