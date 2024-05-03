Pride event at the center of heated Broadview Heights debate

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – It was standing room only with well over 100 people inside Broadview Heights City Council Chambers Thursday night for a council work session to discuss the current powers given to the mayor in determining which events are sponsored or co-sponsored by the city.

The majority of the crowd came out because they believe the real reason for the debate is due to the upcoming Brecksville-Broadview Heights Pride Fest June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Broadview Heights City Campus and Amphitheater.

“We’re mainly concerned about what appears to be retaliatory for the mayor supporting Pride as well as a couple council members,” said Jennifer Speer, president of BBH Pride.

Mayor Samuel Alai approved the function but some council members have said that they as a governing body are actually supposed to have final say on all events, whether it is Pride Fest or a 5K race.

Case Western protests no longer approved, university officials say

Councilman Brian Dunlap explained that it’s part of the city’s charter, “that’s been there. We didn’t create that. I don’t know when it was passed, but that exists.”

Dunlap has proposed a motion to amend and add sections to the current codified ordnance, 820.01.

He said it would affirm “transparency” and would be “nondiscriminatory, fair and impartial” but return oversight to council giving them the ability to overrule the mayor’s decisions with a two-thirds vote.

But some other council members and residents said they wouldn’t be there discussing the issue if it was not for the Pride event.

About 60 people attended a previous meeting on Monday, April 15 and that time there were many people in the crowd who were opposed to Pride Fest being held in the city, citing religions beliefs.

“My message then and my message now is this good for Broadview Heights and I think it’s already showing it’s not,” said Robert Kilo.

Watch: Person dressed as ‘Bigfoot’ lurks outside local school, prompting lockdown

At the meeting Thursday, one resident after another stood up this time in support of Pride Fest, including a transgender teenager named Myles who received a standing ovation.

“This is not using your tax dollars, it’s coming straight from the pockets of the only Pride organization in the surrounding area,” said Myles. “The mayor is not at fault for having decent human compassion and I am not at fault for wanting to express pride for who I am.”

Council extended the meeting an extra 20 minutes to hear more speakers. No decision was made and they say additional discussions will be held before a final vote is held. One option also being considered is letting the voters decide with a charter issue on ballot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.