PRIDE Cape Coral parade celebrates LGBTQ culture in downtown Cape: Photos

Cape Coral's LGBTQ pride was on colorful display Saturday for the annual PRIDE Cape Coral parade.

The parade was part of the sixth-annual PRIDE Cape Coral event, which featured vendors, street performers, food trucks and live entertainment onstage Saturday, including drag queen Kylie Sonique Love of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."

The parade and its surrounding events celebrate and advocate for LGBTQ culture, organizers say. The parade boasts floats, drag queens and rainbow-colored costumes.

“It’s definitely one of the most unique, colorful, exciting parades in Southwest Florida, that’s for sure,” organizer AJ Ford said in 2022. “Everybody dresses up. It’s really fun. …

“It really is a flood of dopamine and serotonin and just being able to see the smiles on everybody’s faces. People cry because they’re finally able to be themselves in public.”

The parade started at about 4 p.m. Saturday and traveled along Southwest 47th Terrace from Southeast 15th Avenue to Southeast Eighth Court.

PRIDE Cape Coral continues Sunday, March 3, with an outdoor brunch and live drag queens − including Kylie Sonique Love − at the corner of Southeast 47th Terrace and Southeast 10th Place in downtown Cape Coral. Tickets for Drag Brunch in the Street are $45.

PRIDE Cape Coral is organized by the nonprofit of the same name. For more information, visit facebook.com/PRIDECapeCoral or pridecapecoral.com.

Spectators lined the route Saturday to catch the unique and colorful parade that celebrates LGBTQ culture.

