Pride 2024: Why we celebrate and LGBTQIA+ events in Nashville and Middle Tennessee
Pride month, the month dedicated to uplifting and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, kicks off on Saturday, June 1.
Nashville and Middle Tennessee are geared up to celebrate the month-long holiday with parades, festivals, pageants, picnics and more. Some of the community's most well known entertainers and performers are scheduled to make appearances during Pride month in Nashville, including Trixie Mattel, Naomi Smalls, Shea Couleé and Billy Porter.
The celebrations come shortly after the premiere of Season 4 of the Max show “We’re Here,” in which three other iconic drag queens — Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall and Priyanka — visited the Nashville area (Murfreesboro and Shelbyville) to bring awareness to anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation and intolerance.
In February, the Murfreesboro government was ordered to pay $500,000 and repeal an ordinance to settle a lawsuit with the city's Pride festival, reported the Daily News Journal. The lawsuit came after a Murfreesboro City official sent a letter to BoroPride organizers, telling them the city would deny future permits.
In Nashville, the Tennessee Legislature attempted to ban drag shows when Gov. Bill Lee signed a widely controversial bill which classified "male and female impersonators" as adult cabaret performers in March. A Memphis federal judge later ruled the law unconstitutional in June, citing First Amendment violations.
Despite all this, Pride in Middle Tennessee is still in full swing. Here is what you need to know about Pride month and ways to celebrate in Nashville and the surrounding areas.
What is Pride month? Why is it celebrated?
Pride month, which is celebrated annually in June, honors and recognizes the impacts that the LGBTQIA+ community has had locally, nationally and internationally. It is also a celebration of LGBTQIA+ identity. The month is celebrated in a variety of ways, including parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposiums, concerts and more.
According to the Library of Congress, memorials are also held to commemorate members of the community who have died due to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS.
Why is Pride celebrated during the month of June?
According to the Library of Congress, Pride month is celebrated during June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York. June 28, 1969 marked the beginning of a six-day long clash between police and LGBTQ+ protesters at the Stonewall Inn, a popular New York City gay bar.
"While Stonewall became well known due to the media coverage and the subsequent annual Pride traditions, it was a culmination of years of LGBTQ+ activism," said the Library of Congress.
The Stonewall Uprising is now regarded as a pivotal point of the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.
Pride month events in Middle Tennessee
The following are just some of the multiple Pride events happening across Middle Tennessee. Many event proceeds will go toward LGBTQIA+ causes.
Pride Party Workout, Saturday, June 1 at Jackalope Brewing, 429B Houston St., Nashville (11 a.m. - noon)
Franklin Pride, Saturday, June 1 at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin (beginning at noon)
Pride Month Kick Off Rooftop Pool Party featuring RuPaul's Drag Race's Naomi Smalls, Saturday, June 1 at Virgin Hotels Nashville, 1 Music Square W., Nashville (6 p.m. - 2 a.m.)
Nashville Pride Turnabout, Friday, June 7 at Play Dance Bar, 1519 Church St., Nashville (7 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
Hendersonville Pride Picnic, Saturday, June 8 at Sanders Ferry Park, 547 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville (beginning at 11:30 a.m.)
Pride Month Indie Artist Spotlight, Saturday, June 8 at Frankie J's, 1314 6th Ave. N., Nashville (7 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
The Pink Pride Tour with RuPaul's Drag Race's Trixie Mattel, Saturday, June 8 at Cannery Hall, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville (beginning at 7:00 p.m.)
Affirming Hendersonville Block Party, Sunday, June 9 at The Collab Coworking and Event Space, 132 Maple Row Blvd. Suite 640, Hendersonville (2 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
Nashville Pride Pageant, Sunday, June 9 at Play Dance Bar, 1519 Church St., Nashville (7 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
Spirituality Night, Wednesday, June 12 at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashville, 1808 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville (6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)
Nashville Pride Weekend Kick Off featuring RuPaul's Drag Race's Gottmik, Thursday, June 20 at W Nashville, 300 12th Ave. S., Nashville (6 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
"2DP: A B2B QDP Pride Celebration," June 21 and 22 at Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Ave. N., Nashville (beginning at 6 p.m.)
Nashville Pride Festival and Parade, Saturday June 22 at Broadway and 8th Avenue (beginning at 10 a.m.)
Pride Concert with Chelsea Cutler, Saturday, June 22 at 1 Nashville, 710 Demonbreun St., Nashville (beginning at 5 p.m.)
Clarksville Pride Festival, Saturday, June 29 at Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville (11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.)
Rutherford County Pride Celebration, June 29 at Oaklands Mansion, 901 North Maney Ave., Murfreesboro (10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
BoroPride Festival, specific date and time to be announced
Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is Pride 2024? Events to celebrate in Nashville, Middle Tennessee