Pride 2024: Why we celebrate and LGBTQIA+ events in Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Pride month, the month dedicated to uplifting and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, kicks off on Saturday, June 1.

Nashville and Middle Tennessee are geared up to celebrate the month-long holiday with parades, festivals, pageants, picnics and more. Some of the community's most well known entertainers and performers are scheduled to make appearances during Pride month in Nashville, including Trixie Mattel, Naomi Smalls, Shea Couleé and Billy Porter.

The celebrations come shortly after the premiere of Season 4 of the Max show “We’re Here,” in which three other iconic drag queens — Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall and Priyanka — visited the Nashville area (Murfreesboro and Shelbyville) to bring awareness to anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation and intolerance.

In February, the Murfreesboro government was ordered to pay $500,000 and repeal an ordinance to settle a lawsuit with the city's Pride festival, reported the Daily News Journal. The lawsuit came after a Murfreesboro City official sent a letter to BoroPride organizers, telling them the city would deny future permits.

In Nashville, the Tennessee Legislature attempted to ban drag shows when Gov. Bill Lee signed a widely controversial bill which classified "male and female impersonators" as adult cabaret performers in March. A Memphis federal judge later ruled the law unconstitutional in June, citing First Amendment violations.

Despite all this, Pride in Middle Tennessee is still in full swing. Here is what you need to know about Pride month and ways to celebrate in Nashville and the surrounding areas.

What is Pride month? Why is it celebrated?

Pride month, which is celebrated annually in June, honors and recognizes the impacts that the LGBTQIA+ community has had locally, nationally and internationally. It is also a celebration of LGBTQIA+ identity. The month is celebrated in a variety of ways, including parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposiums, concerts and more.

According to the Library of Congress, memorials are also held to commemorate members of the community who have died due to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS.

Why is Pride celebrated during the month of June?

According to the Library of Congress, Pride month is celebrated during June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York. June 28, 1969 marked the beginning of a six-day long clash between police and LGBTQ+ protesters at the Stonewall Inn, a popular New York City gay bar.

"While Stonewall became well known due to the media coverage and the subsequent annual Pride traditions, it was a culmination of years of LGBTQ+ activism," said the Library of Congress.

The Stonewall Uprising is now regarded as a pivotal point of the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

People march in the 2023 Pride Parade on Broadway in Nashville , Tenn., Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Pride month events in Middle Tennessee

The following are just some of the multiple Pride events happening across Middle Tennessee. Many event proceeds will go toward LGBTQIA+ causes.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is Pride 2024? Events to celebrate in Nashville, Middle Tennessee