Prichard police looking to question 3 men in connection to August 2023 homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are looking to question three men in connection with an August 2023 murder in Alabama Village.

Police are looking to speak with Russell Seltzer Jr., Paul Curtis Williams Jr. and Willie Z. Goff Jr. as they investigate this murder.

‘We all said a prayer:’ Woman recalls meeting Foley hit-and-run victim shortly before SUV struck, killed her

From left: Russell Seltzer Jr., Paul Curtis Williams Jr. and Willie Z. Goff Jr. (Photo courtesy of the Prichard Police Department)

“These subjects are asked to come in of their own free will,” a release from the police department said.

Anyone who has information about these men or their whereabouts can call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.