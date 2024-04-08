Suspect in T&J Food Mart robbery, shooting now in custody

UPDATE (8:40 p.m. April 7): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an Eight Mile shooting and robbery is now in custody.

Rashad Kardelle Norwood, 30, has been found, according to the MCSO.

Rashad Kardelle Norwood (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

We have few details at this time, but an MCSO spokesperson said in an email that Norwood, a suspect in the robbery and shooting at T&J Food Mart, “is in our custody heading to metro jail.”

Please see more background information on this incident in the story and updates below.

UPDATE (6:15 a.m. April 3): Prichard Police say they’re looking for 30-year-old Rashad Norwood in connection to this incident. They say he is armed and dangerous.

Jail records say Norwood was most recently arrested for drug possession and domestic violence in January and released from the Mobile County Jail on January 24th.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Major Crime Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Tuesday robbery.

The store owner at the T&J Food Mart at the intersection of Shelton Beach Road and Myers Road was shot Tuesday.

ROBBERY LOCATION:

Sources told News 5 that the store owner was struck five times, and he survived.

No arrests have been made, but the alleged suspect was seen on camera.

Video surveillance shows a man in a blue hoodie crossing the street to get to the food mart. The food mart owner was leaning on a silver truck but approached the man with the blue hoodie when he entered the parking lot area.

That’s when the suspect pulled a gun out, walked toward the owner, and shot him five times.

This picture of the alleged suspect is not from Tuesday's robbery. (Courtesy of the Prichard Police Department)

This picture of the alleged suspect is not from Tuesday’s robbery. (Courtesy of the Prichard Police Department)

This picture of the alleged suspect is not from Tuesday’s robbery. (Courtesy of the Prichard Police Department)

This picture of the alleged suspect is not from Tuesday’s robbery. (Courtesy of the Prichard Police Department)

This picture of the alleged suspect is not from Tuesday’s robbery. (Courtesy of the Prichard Police Department)

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and black or blue Nike Jordan shoes. He appears to have tattoos on the left side of his face above his eye and below his eye on the cheekbone.

Those with information regarding the alleged suspect can contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

