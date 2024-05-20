Prichard man pleads guilty to raping a child, receives sentence: court documents

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Prichard man pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of second-degree rape, according to court documents.

Mobile County Circuit Court documents show Dammon Raphael Jones, 35, pleaded guilty to the raping of a child less than 16 years of age and more than 12 years of age.

Dammon Raphael Jones (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office).

“Defendant waived trial by jury, withdrew plea of not guilty and entered a plea of guilty to the charge of Count 2 Rape 2nd Degree – Child less than sixteen years of age and more than twelve years of age,” the court document said.

Jones was also facing a charge of first-degree rape, which will no longer be prosecuted following the guilty plea, documents said.

Jones will serve five years in a jail-like facility, followed by five years of formal probation, News 5 has learned.

Pending good behavior, his sentence will expire at the end of his probation, or he will have to serve another 15 years in prison to meet the 20 years recommended by the state.

