Prichard man accused of domestic violence: Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he returned to a woman’s residence in a stolen car after he allegedly physically assaulted her, according to reports.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to the 200 block of Hillcrest Road around 4:19 p.m. on April 4 in reference to a domestic violence complaint.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, who said a man physically assaulted her.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Michael Jones, returned to the residence. Officers say Jones was driving a vehicle reported stolen from the Prichard Police Jurisdiction when he arrived.

(Courtesy: Mobile County Jail log)

Jones was arrested and taken to the Metro Jail, according to reports.

He is currently in jail on charges of third-degree domestic violence felony, driving with a suspended license, driving with no insurance, receiving stolen property first-degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to show vehicle registration, driving without wearing a seat belt, having no drivers license, and speeding in a school zone, according to the jail log.

