Prichard homicide suspect arrested in Georgia, 1 suspect still sought: MCSO

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted in connection with an April homicide in Prichard was arrested Tuesday in Cobb County, Ga., according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

An MCSO news release said LaDerick Davis was arrested for an April 27 homicide on Telegraph Road.

Officers with the Prichard Police Department and deputies with MCSO’s Crime Scene Unit were called to Telegraph Road that Saturday for a report of a homicide.

Law enforcement officials reportedly found a gray Ford Edge with a man, later identified as Donte Evans, dead from several gunshot wounds.

The news release said officers learned that there were three other people in the vehicle with Evans at the time of the shooting. One of those three was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a local hospital, according to the release.

MCSO took over the case from PPD on April 30, and on May 15, they executed a search warrant for the location where the body was found to get surveillance video.

The release said detectives were able to identify Robert McMillian, known as “Luh Mista,” and LaDerick Davis, known as “ESPN 20,” as suspects in the murder.

Warrants were signed for felony murder and first-degree assault on McMillian and Davis on May 17.

A photo of Robert McMillian (Mobile County Sheriff’s Office).

On May 21, Cobb County detectives contacted MCSO to let them know Davis was in their custody. Cobb County detectives said three other people were in the vehicle with Davis when they found him; however, all three ran and were not located, according to the release.

The release said inside the vehicle, detectives found two guns. Davis is being extradited to Mobile Metro Jail to face the murder and assault charge.

MCSO is still looking for McMillian.

Anyone with information can contact MCSO at 251-574-8633.

