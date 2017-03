Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

The FDA has approved a new drug to treat serious cases of the skin condition, but the twice-per-month injections come with a big price tag: $37,000 per year for patients.

NBC Nightly News More

NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events.