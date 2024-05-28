Priceville police: Madison man charged with trafficking fentanyl

May 28—A Madison man was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and second-degree possession of marijuana during a Saturday evening traffic stop, according to the Priceville Police Department.

Jonathan Wade Emerson, 32, was booked into Morgan County Jail early Sunday and released Monday on a $250,000 bond, jail records show.

Emerson was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for minor traffic violations near the Priceville/Decatur exit on Interstate 65 at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to a police affidavit. Police said they smelled marijuana on Emerson.

Officers "located a quantity of marijuana and a trafficking amount of white, round, chalk-like pills on Emerson's person," the affidavit reads. "(Officers) field-tested the pills, and they yielded a presumptive positive result for fentanyl."

The driver of the vehicle had multiple misdemeanor warrants with Morgan County, according to Priceville police, and was transported to jail before posting bond.

